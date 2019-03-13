Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
McKeesport mayor critical of study ranking city as 4th most dangerous in country | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

McKeesport mayor critical of study ranking city as 4th most dangerous in country

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 3:34 p.m
875511_web1_ptr-mckeesportshooting-122818
WPXI
Police investigate the scene of a mid-day shooting that injured one man in McKeesport on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.

About an hour ago

McKeesport’s mayor lashed out at a recent study that claimed his city was one of the most dangerous in the country.

Mayor Michael Cherepko accused the study of using “manipulated statistics” and “unethical scare tactics” to sell home security systems.

The study, conducted by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, ranked McKeesport as the fourth most dangerous out of 100 cities based on its population for 2019.

It was posted on Alarms.org, the council’s official website.

“With today’s release of manipulated statistics by Alarms.org, the public is subjected to fear-based marketing. Frankly, this site is using unethical scare tactics to sell products such as alarm systems,” Cherepko said in a Facebook post. “The people of McKeesport are well aware of the issues we are working to rise above, but they are also aware of how we are achieving our goals. They know about all of the wonderful assets our city has to offer.”

The council could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday. The National Council for Home Safety and Security is a national trade association focused on industry education and public knowledge about home safety and security.

The study used data submitted to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting system in 2017.

Cherepko said in his post that the city is working to overcome blight and crime in the community.

He referenced the McKeesport Rising Project. In its first year, the project helped facilitate condemning and demolishing more than 300 abandoned properties, paving streets across the city, installing “virtual checkpoint” cameras in high-traffic areas and neighborhood intersections, funding for youth mentoring and outreach programs, and saturation patrols, which have resulted in a decrease in local crime statistics, the mayor said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.