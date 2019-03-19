Memorial Sunday at Soldiers & Sailors to remember Christchurch victims

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A free community event to remember victims of the Christchurch attack in New Zealand will take place Sunday at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum in Oakland.

The event is organized by local Muslim leaders in partnership with the Muslim Student Association at the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University.

It will spotlight each of the 51 people killed through imagery and readings. Speakers include local advocate Wasi Mohamed and former white nationalist Arno Michaelis.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The program begins at 6 p.m.

“We have mourned and marched with brothers and sisters of all faiths and backgrounds. We’ve been to too many vigils, rallies, and wakes, praying that our pleas for justice will lead to our collective liberation,” Mohamed said in prepared remarks.

