Memorial Sunday at Soldiers & Sailors to remember Christchurch victims | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Memorial Sunday at Soldiers & Sailors to remember Christchurch victims

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 4:34 p.m
904576_web1_897625-f175b8efb47345dcaf7865ce69ca58a0
AP Photo/Vincent Thian
Imam Ibrahim Abdul Halim of the Linwood mosque, center left, is embraced by Father Felimoun El-Baramoussy, center right, from the Coptic Church at the site of Friday’s shooting outside the Linwood mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Monday, March 18, 2019. Three days after Friday’s attack, New Zealand’s deadliest shooting in modern history, relatives were anxiously waiting for word on when they can bury their loved ones.

About an hour ago

A free community event to remember victims of the Christchurch attack in New Zealand will take place Sunday at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum in Oakland.

The event is organized by local Muslim leaders in partnership with the Muslim Student Association at the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University.

It will spotlight each of the 51 people killed through imagery and readings. Speakers include local advocate Wasi Mohamed and former white nationalist Arno Michaelis.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The program begins at 6 p.m.

“We have mourned and marched with brothers and sisters of all faiths and backgrounds. We’ve been to too many vigils, rallies, and wakes, praying that our pleas for justice will lead to our collective liberation,” Mohamed said in prepared remarks.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

