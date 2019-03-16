More bus trips in Oakland, changes to other routes start Sunday

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A plan to add more trips on four buses routes in Oakland to ease overcrowding and rider “pass ups” begins Sunday, according to the Port Authority of Allegheny County.

The quarterly service updateswill add trips to the 71B-Highland Park, 71D-Hamilton, 75-Ellsworth and 83-Bedford Hill.

The updates also provides bus service to Hazelwood Green, which will be served by the 57-Hazelwood as soon as the private streets are dedicated to the city, the authority said.

Buses will continue to use Irvine Street until that time.

Schedules for more than two dozen bus routes will be updated as part of the adjustments.

A complete list of the changes are available online.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .