Mt. Washington Carnegie Library branch scheduled for renovations, expansion | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Mt. Washington Carnegie Library branch scheduled for renovations, expansion

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 4:04 p.m
The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh plans to renovate and expand its branch in Pittsburgh's Mt. Washington neighborhood in 2019.

The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh branch in Mt. Washington will have a two-story rear addition, elevator and new teen event room under renovation plans headed for the Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment on Thursday.

Library spokeswoman Suzanne Thinnes said the landmark building along Grandview Avenue dates to 1900 and was one of eight original libraries that Pittsburgh steel magnate Andrew Carnegie built in the city. It will be the last of 19 neighborhood libraries renovated or rebuilt under a $55 million capital improvement project that began in 2003.

The addition to the rear of the library will total about 2,600 square feet, Thinnes said.

“When you look at the back of the library there’s going to be a fenced in yard that can be used for programming,” she said. “One of the things that we’re excited about, too, is the library will have an elevator, so we’re going to make the entire building accessible.”

Work also includes a new teen event room, expansion of the children’s area and the addition of meeting rooms.

Construction is expected to start in summer and take about a year. The library will close temporarily during the project.

The Library is headed to the zoning board Thursday to seek approval for variances, including the extension and an electronic sign, according to the board agenda.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

