Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
New lawsuit alleges sexual abuse by St. Bernard School teacher | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

New lawsuit alleges sexual abuse by St. Bernard School teacher

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, March 14, 2019 1:48 p.m
881703_web1_ptr-DOP03-022719
The Diocese of Pittsburgh on Feb. 27, 2019.

37 minutes ago

A former St. Bernard elementary school student alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday that he was sexually abused by a math teacher he sought out for tutoring.

The alleged victim, now an adult, called the memories “too painful to relive” in the lawsuit filed by Downtown attorney Robert Peirce III.

The lawsuit does not say when the assaults took place. It only indicates that the alleged victim was enrolled in the Mt. Lebanon PreK-8 school at the time.

It does not name the teacher involved.

According to the lawsuit, the boy began struggling in math and requested help from the math teacher, identified only as John Doe.

The teacher, according to the lawsuit, “used the guise of tutoring … to lure him into an empty, unsupervised classroom to molest and sexually assault him.”

A spokesman for the Diocese of Pittsburgh declined comment, citing the ongoing litigation.

The alleged victim said in the lawsuit he cannot recall the exact number of times he was sexually assault but that it happened at least five times.

In high school, the boy “turned to drugs and alcohol in an attempt to numb his pain and shame.” In December 2010, he sought the services of a therapist for behavioral issues, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety, according to the lawsuit.

He alerted his parents to the alleged assaults in December 2017, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleged battery and negligence by the teacher and negligence on the part of St. Bernard School and the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh. The alleged victim is seeking an unspecified amount of money for his medical and therapy costs, the future therapy and treatment costs and damages for past and future pain and suffering.

Peirce said in a statement that the Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program set up by the diocese to handle sexual abuse claims will not cover this specific instance of abuse because it allegedly happened at the hands of a teacher. He cited language in the program that says “individuals who allege sexual abuse as a minor by a member of a religious order or lay teachers and employees … are not eligible to participate in the program.”

Peirce called it unfair that the program covers only those who were sexually abused by priests and does not extend to minors who were abused by other diocesan employees.

“If the goal of the IRCP is to recognize past harm and prevent future abuse,” he said, “then it is failing every victim who does not fall into their narrow category of abuse survivors.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.