New photo of Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers released on Rogers’ birthday

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 4:07 p.m
A new photo of Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers has been released on what would have been Rogers’ 91st birthday.

The photo from the upcoming movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” shows Hanks as Rogers wearing a red sweater and playfully tossing a shoe in the air on the set of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

The movie is directed by Marielle Heller — who also directed the Oscar-nominated “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” — and based on a relationship between Latrobe-native Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, who wrote a long-form biography of Rogers for Esquire in 1998.

It stars Hanks as Rogers and Matthew Rhys of “The Americans” as Junod.

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” opens in theaters Nov. 22.

Sony Pictures also shared the photo on social media and wished Rogers a happy birthday.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

