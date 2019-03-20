North Side man set for April sentencing in drug overdose death

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A North Side man pleaded no contest this week to a drug delivery resulting in death charge in connection with a fatal overdose two years ago.

Darnell Stephens, 23, is set for sentencing on April 26.

The case was the first time Pittsburgh police charged an alleged dealer in connection with a fatal overdose. The offense can be prosecuted as a third-degree homicide, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 to 40 years in prison. Such cases can be difficult to build, a Tribune-Review report found.

Stephens is charged in the March 22, 2017 death of Ian Williams, a 23-year-0ld University of Pittsburgh student. Authorities said his death was caused by powerful opioid fentanyl.

Text messages and a payment through online application Venmo linked Stephens to the stamp bags found at Williams’ Cobden Street home, according to investigators.

