Online fundraiser collecting money for Rosfeld defense as trial starts

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

An online fundraiser established to help former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld pay for his defense raised at least $400 during the first morning of his trial Tuesday.

The fundraiser on the site Funded Justice appears to have been started by Rosfeld’s wife, Michelle Rosfeld.

“Since Michael is no longer able to work, our resources are depleted, and we are in need of financial assistance for his defense,” the fundraiser’s description states.



Funded Justice

The fundraiser aims to raise $75,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly $4,000 was raised from about 80 contributors. The fundraiser was launched March 6.

The trial for Michael Rosfeld started Tuesday. He is charged in the June 19 killing of Antwon Rose II, accused of shooting him three times as he ran from a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh.

The fundraiser calls the former officer a “dedicated husband” and “equally, if not more so, a dedicated police officer in various Pittsburgh-area communities.”

“Michael’s actions were justified and performed in the line of duty, but despite this fact, Michael was charged with criminal homicide by the Allegheny County District Attorney,” the fundraiser page states. “His attorney has been vigorously fighting to defend my husband’s innocence.”

Prosecutors will argue throughout the trial that Rosfeld’s actions were not justified.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter .