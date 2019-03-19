Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Online fundraiser collecting money for Rosfeld defense as trial starts | TribLIVE.com
Testimony continues Tuesday afternoon in opening day of Michael Rosfeld trial
Allegheny

Online fundraiser collecting money for Rosfeld defense as trial starts

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 2:21 p.m
903815_web1_AP_19071486115438
Former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, charged with homicide in the shooting death of Antwon Rose II, arrives at the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, March 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

About an hour ago

An online fundraiser established to help former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld pay for his defense raised at least $400 during the first morning of his trial Tuesday.

The fundraiser on the site Funded Justice appears to have been started by Rosfeld’s wife, Michelle Rosfeld.

“Since Michael is no longer able to work, our resources are depleted, and we are in need of financial assistance for his defense,” the fundraiser’s description states.

Funded-Justice
Funded Justice

The fundraiser aims to raise $75,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly $4,000 was raised from about 80 contributors. The fundraiser was launched March 6.

The trial for Michael Rosfeld started Tuesday. He is charged in the June 19 killing of Antwon Rose II, accused of shooting him three times as he ran from a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh.

The fundraiser calls the former officer a “dedicated husband” and “equally, if not more so, a dedicated police officer in various Pittsburgh-area communities.”

“Michael’s actions were justified and performed in the line of duty, but despite this fact, Michael was charged with criminal homicide by the Allegheny County District Attorney,” the fundraiser page states. “His attorney has been vigorously fighting to defend my husband’s innocence.”

Prosecutors will argue throughout the trial that Rosfeld’s actions were not justified.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

