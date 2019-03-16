Starting Tuesday: Part of Noblestown Road down to 1 lane each way until November

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Starting on Tuesday, a stretch of Noblestown Road at the Carnegie interchange to I-79 will be down to a single lane in each direction for bridge preservation work that is expected to last into late November, according to PennDOT.

A posted detour around the construction site also will be in place for trucks using the road.

Starting about 6 a.m. Tuesday, eastbound traffic along Noblestown will be shifted to a westbound lane between First and Prestley streets, with one lane in each direction remaining open.

The $3.54 million preservation of the bridge over Robinson Run in Collier will include repairs to the deck and barriers, replacement of expansion dams, painting, paving and new curbs and guardrails, according to PennDOT.

