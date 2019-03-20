Pittsburgh City Council proposes ban on ‘use’ of assault weapons, adds amendments to bill

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Pittsburgh City Council on Wednesday devised a new tactic in its effort to ban assault rifles from within city limits by amending proposed firearms regulations to include the “use” of semi-automatic weapons and accessories.

Council members said adding the “use” element will bolster the city’s legal position on the contested measures.

The amendments also include provisions that make the ban effective effective only if the state Legislature passes enabling legislation or if Pennsylvania courts determine the ban is legal. The amendments passed by 6-0 vote.

“The ban is still in effect. It’s tied to state legislation or the state courts where we think we might be headed,” said Councilman Corey O’Connor, one of the prime sponsors. “We are now adding a section (on use) that we believe strengthens our capabilities of winning at that state level. This has never been tested before. This has never been challenged. We feel like we have a really strong case.”

Existing state law prohibits municipalities from regulating firearms, and gun advocates have vowed to sue the city if the bills pass.

Council members added language banning the “use” of assault weapons and certain accessories. The amendment defines use as:

Firing, attempting to fire, loading and brandishing an assault rifle;

Displaying a loaded assault rifle;

Pointing an assault rifle at another person;

Using an assault rifle in any way that is prohibited by state law.

The ban would go into effect 60 days after approval of the regulations.

Council also amended its so-called extreme risk bill, which would permit courts to seize a person’s guns if the person is deemed a threat to public safety. The amended version contains penalties for a gun owner if a child uses a gun owned by that person. The same definition of use would apply.

Exemptions include a child that gains access to a gun through a burglary or one secured by a lock box, trigger guard or similar device and a child using a gun in self defense.

Councilwomen Darlene Harris and Theresa Kail-Smith abstained from the vote citing the state’s preemptive law, among other things.

Council postponed a preliminary vote on the gun bills until March 27.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .