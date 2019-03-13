Pittsburgh man accused of attempting to extort an undercover FBI officer
About an hour ago
A Pittsburgh man allegedly attempted to extort an undercover FBI Task Force officer as part of a kidnapping hoax, federal authorities announced Wednesday.
Kevin Harris, 37, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of attempted extortion, robbery, brandishing a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and/or a drug trafficking crime in connection with an incident last September.
He was also accused of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute marijuana Sept. 1, 2017 through Sept. 18, 2018.
The FBI – Western District of Pennsylvania Opioid Task Force conducted the investigation leading to the indictment.
An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
