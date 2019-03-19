Pittsburgh man sentenced for heroin, fentanyl sales
A Pittsburgh man was sentenced to one year and three months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl last year.
U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon imposed the sentence against Daroy Murphy, 27, and ordered him to serve six years of probation following his prison sentence, federal authorities announced Tuesday.
Murphy was on parole from a prior conviction for conspiring to distribute heroin in 2016 when he conspired to distribute heroin and para-fluoroisobutyryl fentanyl in 2018, authorities said.
Jefferson Hills and Pleasant Hills police, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Team, the FBI, and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation leading to the conviction and sentence in this case.
