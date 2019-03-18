Pittsburgh man sentenced to 15 years in prison for federal gun crime

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A Pittsburgh man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession a firearm after several prior felony convictions.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak imposed the sentence on Steven White, 29, federal authorities announced Monday.

White also was sentenced to serve four years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Authorities said White unlawfully possessed a stolen pistol on June 15, 2016, while on state parole following five felony convictions and five prison sentences for drug trafficking and gun crimes.

White was on parole at the time from a prior 3- to 6-year state prison sentence for heroin trafficking.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation leading to the conviction and sentence in this case.

