Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto in India at invitation of Dalai Lama

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Bill Strickland Jr., founder of the Manchester Craftsman’s Guild and the Manchester Bidwell Corp., were in India this week at the invitation of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

Peduto and Strickland last summer said they planned to meet with the Dalai Lama and discuss plans for a Bidwell Training Center in India and a wellness program for Pittsburgh.

The mayor early Thursday shared on social media a photograph of him with the Dalai Lama’s personal physician, Dr. Barry Kerzin, an American-born Buddhist monk. Also in the photograph were Scott Lammie, senior vice president and board treasurer of UPMC’s Insurance Services Division, and Steve Sarowitz, a Chicago businessman and philanthropist.

“With Bill Strickland, Scott Lammie & Steve Sarowitz in Dharmsala, India, at the invitation of Dr. Barry Kerzin & His Holiness the Dalai Lama,” Peduto posted on Instagram and Twitter.

Strickland in August said he met the Dalai Lama in 2007 while delivering a speech about his work during a panel discussion in Austria. The Dalai Lama sent an emissary to Pittsburgh and toured the Manchester center.

“As he looked around the center, he said, ‘You’ve built the center that His Holiness has always wanted to build. Maybe the two of you could build a center (in India),’” Strickland told the Tribune-Review at the time. “Peduto and I have decided we’re going to go visit His Holiness in India and tee that up. If we pull that one off, man, that’s going to be an interesting story, but I think it’s game on.”

Kerzin visited Pittsburgh in May to help UPMC train nurses and doctors reduce stress through mindfulness and wellness programs.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .