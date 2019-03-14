Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto in India at invitation of Dalai Lama | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto in India at invitation of Dalai Lama

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Thursday, March 14, 2019 8:10 a.m
880214_web1_ptr-pedutoAV3-030519
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto speaks to reporters on Monday, March 4, 2019.

8 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Bill Strickland Jr., founder of the Manchester Craftsman’s Guild and the Manchester Bidwell Corp., were in India this week at the invitation of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

Peduto and Strickland last summer said they planned to meet with the Dalai Lama and discuss plans for a Bidwell Training Center in India and a wellness program for Pittsburgh.

The mayor early Thursday shared on social media a photograph of him with the Dalai Lama’s personal physician, Dr. Barry Kerzin, an American-born Buddhist monk. Also in the photograph were Scott Lammie, senior vice president and board treasurer of UPMC’s Insurance Services Division, and Steve Sarowitz, a Chicago businessman and philanthropist.

“With Bill Strickland, Scott Lammie & Steve Sarowitz in Dharmsala, India, at the invitation of Dr. Barry Kerzin & His Holiness the Dalai Lama,” Peduto posted on Instagram and Twitter.

Strickland in August said he met the Dalai Lama in 2007 while delivering a speech about his work during a panel discussion in Austria. The Dalai Lama sent an emissary to Pittsburgh and toured the Manchester center.

“As he looked around the center, he said, ‘You’ve built the center that His Holiness has always wanted to build. Maybe the two of you could build a center (in India),’” Strickland told the Tribune-Review at the time. “Peduto and I have decided we’re going to go visit His Holiness in India and tee that up. If we pull that one off, man, that’s going to be an interesting story, but I think it’s game on.”

Kerzin visited Pittsburgh in May to help UPMC train nurses and doctors reduce stress through mindfulness and wellness programs.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.