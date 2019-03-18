Pittsburgh offering free financial counseling at 8 centers
About an hour ago
Pittsburgh residents can receive free help with financial problems at eight area locations through a program announced on Monday by the city and nonprofit organization Neighborhood Allies.
Residents can receive one-on-one counseling for such challenges as debt, low credit scores, budgeting and saving money, according to the Mayor’s Office. The centers will accept walk-in clients or schedule meetings through an appointment.
The Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund, a New York City nonprofit, selected Pittsburgh through an application to create the empowerment centers as a public service. The $666,000, two-year program is being funded through Cities for Financial Empowerment and local charities. The city’s cost is $30,000.
Pittsburgh and Neighborhood Allies hired nonprofit Advantage Credit Counseling Service based in the South Side to provide staffing for the centers.
Residents can schedule a counseling session by calling 800-298-0237 of through email at fecinfo@advantageccs.org.
Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .