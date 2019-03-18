Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pittsburgh offering free financial counseling at 8 centers | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Pittsburgh offering free financial counseling at 8 centers

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, March 18, 2019 1:13 p.m
898635_web1_WEB-cash-in-hand
Pittsburgh and Neighborhood Allies, a Downtown nonprofit that works to improve local neighborhoods, is offering free financial counseling at nine locations in the area.

About an hour ago

Pittsburgh residents can receive free help with financial problems at eight area locations through a program announced on Monday by the city and nonprofit organization Neighborhood Allies.

Residents can receive one-on-one counseling for such challenges as debt, low credit scores, budgeting and saving money, according to the Mayor’s Office. The centers will accept walk-in clients or schedule meetings through an appointment.

The Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund, a New York City nonprofit, selected Pittsburgh through an application to create the empowerment centers as a public service. The $666,000, two-year program is being funded through Cities for Financial Empowerment and local charities. The city’s cost is $30,000.

Pittsburgh and Neighborhood Allies hired nonprofit Advantage Credit Counseling Service based in the South Side to provide staffing for the centers.

Residents can schedule a counseling session by calling 800-298-0237 of through email at fecinfo@advantageccs.org.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.