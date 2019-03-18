Pittsburgh offering free financial counseling at 8 centers

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Pittsburgh residents can receive free help with financial problems at eight area locations through a program announced on Monday by the city and nonprofit organization Neighborhood Allies.

Residents can receive one-on-one counseling for such challenges as debt, low credit scores, budgeting and saving money, according to the Mayor’s Office. The centers will accept walk-in clients or schedule meetings through an appointment.

The Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund, a New York City nonprofit, selected Pittsburgh through an application to create the empowerment centers as a public service. The $666,000, two-year program is being funded through Cities for Financial Empowerment and local charities. The city’s cost is $30,000.

Pittsburgh and Neighborhood Allies hired nonprofit Advantage Credit Counseling Service based in the South Side to provide staffing for the centers.

Residents can schedule a counseling session by calling 800-298-0237 of through email at fecinfo@advantageccs.org.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .