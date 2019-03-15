Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pittsburgh salt truck driver wins job back after he was fired for failing to report crash | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Pittsburgh salt truck driver wins job back after he was fired for failing to report crash

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Friday, March 15, 2019 12:56 p.m
887945_web1_ptr-damaged-car-snowplow-wpxi-02-011719.jpg
Tribune-Review
Maryn Formley, of Lawrenceville, said her Nissan Sentra and two of her neighbors’ vehicles were struck during a snowstorm by a Pittsburgh salt truck on 54th Street late Saturday or early Sunday. A Pittsburgh salt truck driver fired after failing to report that he sideswiped three vehicles, including this one, in Lawrenceville has won his job back through a union grievance procedure.

About an hour ago

A Pittsburgh Department of Public Works salt truck driver who was fired last month after failing to report a crash involving three parked cars has won a reprieve.

The Mayor’s Office said Friday that the driver won his job back through a union grievance procedure. City officials have not released his name.

Pittsburgh fired the driver after his truck sideswiped three vehicles parked along 54th Street in Lawrenceville. The crash happened Jan. 13. City officials said at the time that the truck skidded on the snow-covered street and a salt spreader attached to its rear struck the vehicles.

Damages were extensive, and the driver drove away without reporting the mishap, they said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

