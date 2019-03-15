Police issue warrant for teen in Penn Hills and Turtle Creek armed robberies

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Allegheny County police have charged a teen and issued an arrest warrant for his alleged involvement in a two-store heist in Turtle Creek and Penn Hills that happened earlier this week.

Police say Chad Robinson, 17, and another male took $600 from a 7-Eleven convenience store Turtle Creek early Monday morning. Both suspects remain at large.

Shortly after that robbery, the two are believed to have robbed a BP gas station on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills.

Robinson was seen in security footage to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The other suspect had two handguns and two different shoes. The armed man demanded cash, wore a black mask covering only the lower portion of his face and wore a gold shoe and a black shoe, police said Monday.

Police believe Robinson stands 5 feet 8 inches tall with a slender build and that the teen has ties to the Wilkinsburg, Homewood and Turtle Creek areas.

Court records show police charged Robinson on Thursday as an adult with two counts of robbery, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and two counts of conspiracy.

Anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous. If someone sees Robinson, they are urged to call 911.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .