Police seek suspect in Homestead shooting

Allegheny County police are looking for a teenager accused of shooting a 60-year-old man in the leg Thursday.

Demon Ronald Ross, 17, has been charged as an adult in the shooting.

Ross and the 60-year-old man got into an argument that ended when Ross shot the man near the intersection of Maple Street and East 17th Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Ross is charged with with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by minor, recklessly endangering another person and terroristic threats.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County Police at 1-833-255-8477

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer.