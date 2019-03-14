Punch Bowl Social Pittsburgh first tenant at former Civic Arena site

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The property that once housed the Civic Arena has its first tenant.

Punch Bowl Social Pittsburgh– a restaurant, bar and entertainment venue, announced it will open across the street from PPG Paints Arena in 2020. Guests there will be able to bowl, sing karaoke and play ping-pong and video games.

A news release describes the establishment as being “rooted in placing food and beverage on equal footing with games and social activities.”

Robert Thompson, founder and CEO, said in a release Pittsburgh boasts thriving arts and cultural opportunities, a booming culinary scene and a roster of national sporting teams in the release and adds being across from PPG Paints Arena makes the deal that much sweeter. It’s also a hot spot for millennials, something the looks for when choosing new locations, he said.

“Location is everything, and out proximity to PPG Paints Arena certainly delivers,” he said in the release. “We’ve had great luck in other cities locating close to major sporting arenas and stadiums and look forward to building upon the elevated experience and high-energy the entire neighborhood delivers.”

The menu offers chicken-n-waffles with Chipotle syrup, platters with cured meats, cheeses and duck confit, a fried bologna sandwich on Texas toast, a double burger with rosemary fries, and other items such as roasted chicken salad with dates and goat cheese or hummus with poached vegetables and flatbread.

Beverage choices include non-alcoholic cocktails, local beers, select wines and the company’s namesake punches.

The place will encompass 23,000-square feet across two stories, the release said, and include a custom-built 360-degree bar, outdoor patio space and various lounging and gathering spots.

There are 15 similar locations across the U.S., and nine set to open, including Pittsburgh.

Details: punchbowlsocial.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .