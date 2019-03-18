Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
PWSA begins flushing hydrants in preparation for the addition of lead inhibitor | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

PWSA begins flushing hydrants in preparation for the addition of lead inhibitor

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, March 18, 2019 3:57 p.m
899370_web1_PWSAplant
Tribune-Review
The Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority drinking water treatment facility is along Freeport Road near Aspinwall. The Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority drinking water treatment facility is along Freeport Road near Aspinwall.

44 minutes ago

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority started flushing portions of its water system Monday in preparation for the addition of a lead-inhibiting chemical this month.

PWSA announced it would begin adding orthophosphate to water March 25. The chemical coats the inside of pipes to prevent lead from leaching into water and has been a major component in the authority’s plans to address lead contamination.

Water customers could experience discolored water as PWSA flushes hydrants across the city to clean out pipes before the chemical is added. Orthophosphate is EPA approved and used by water systems across the world, according to PWSA.

Customers with discoloration should run cold water at the lowest point in their home for about 10 minutes or until the water clears. They should repeat the process after 30 minutes if the water does not clear up. If discoloration persists, they should call PWSA customer service at 412-255-2423.

PWSA has struggled since 2016 to reduce lead levels in water that exceeded a federal threshold of 15 parts per billion. The most recent test results released in January indicated lead levels of 20 ppb from July to December.

The authority is addressing the problem by replacing all lead waterlines in its service area, which includes about 300,000 people in Pittsburgh and the surrounding area, and by adding orthophosphate to water.

Since 2016, PWSA has replaced more than 2,825 waterlines and plans to replace more than 4,000 in 2019.

“We’re excited about applying this upgraded water treatment method to protect our customers and reduce lead in water,” PWSA Executive Director Robert A. Weimar said in a statement. “Orthophosphate addition is the interim step to reduce the risk of lead in water found in some homes. Our long-term goal is to remove all lead service lines from the system.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

