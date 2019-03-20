Redevelopment plans for Ross Park Mall OK’d

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The owners of Ross Park Mall have received the go-ahead for their plans to demolish the vacant Sears store and replace it with businesses that are expand its attractiveness as a destination for more than just shopping.

Ross commissioners unanimously approved the plans on March 18.

Simon Properties, which owns the mall, plans to replace the department store with a multi-story structure that will house a movie theater, a fitness center featuring a 50-foot climbing wall, restaurants and space for additional retail shops.

The mall’s food court would also be relocated to the new building and a second building on the site would house a Restoration Hardware store.

In early February, Ross commissioners delayed a vote on granting preliminary approval for the changes because several board members wanted the company to address what they consider a long-standing problem at the site — the lack of a safe way for pedestrians to get there from McKnight Road.

Mall officials argued that adding a sidewalk would be an arduous, expensive task because there is no room on either side of the steep road leading into the site.

As a compromise, Simon has agreed to permit additional Port Authority buses that serve the Ross area to pick up and discharge passengers at the mall.

