Resources available for Art Institute of Pittsburgh students | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Resources available for Art Institute of Pittsburgh students

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson | Friday, March 15, 2019 5:50 p.m
Tribune-Review
The Art Institute of Pittsburgh's old building in Downtown.

About an hour ago

A week after the sudden, but not unexpected closure of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office is offering guidance for students affected by the move.

“The sudden closure of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh has left hundreds of students across the Commonwealth in limbo about their academic futures, and my Bureau of Consumer Protection is actively looking for answers for them,” Shapiro said in a news release. “My office is working closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Education to help students and their families get answers to their questions and move forward with their academic careers. We will provide updates for students as we receive more information.”

Helpful links for students include:

  • For transcripts and other information, click here.
  • For Pennsylvania Department of Education resources, click here.
  • For U.S. Department of Education resources, click here.
  • For information about student loan forgiveness, click here.

Students who believe they have been subject to unfair or deceptive practices by an educational institution are encouraged to file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General. They can also call 800-441-2555 or email scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

