Robert Morris University to host open house for former Art Institute students | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Robert Morris University to host open house for former Art Institute students

Deb Erdley
Deb Erdley | Thursday, March 14, 2019 10:17 a.m
880320_web1_ArtInstitute
The Art Institute of Pittsburgh’s old building in Downtown.

21 minutes ago

In a single week, students from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, who were locked out of their classrooms when the school abruptly closed, have found themselves being courted by the Community College of Allegheny County and Robert Morris University.

A fixture in Pittsburgh higher education since 1921, the Art Institute closed Friday after a deal to sell the bankrupt school fell through. That left about 230 students who attended classes at the school and another 1,924 who were enrolled in online courses with an uncertain future.

By Tuesday CCAC had scheduled informational sessions for March 14 at the school’s North Side campus for former Art Institute students looking to transfer. CCAC officials said they could provide information on how students from the now shuttered Art Institute can transfer to programs related to those they in which they were previously enrolled.

The following day officials at Robert Morris University in Moon stepped to the plate. They said RMU will host an open house for former Art Institute students on Thursday, March 21, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Heritage Room of Nicholson Center.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

