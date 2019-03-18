Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Rosfeld trial: Drive-by evidence in, alleged robbery out | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Rosfeld trial: Drive-by evidence in, alleged robbery out

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, March 18, 2019 12:55 p.m
897958_web1_MRosfeldD-031319
Former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, charged with homicide in the shooting death of Antwon Rose II, walks to the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

16 minutes ago

Attorneys on either side of the upcoming Michael Rosfeld trial argued in court on Monday over what evidence is allowed and what the defense’s expert witness can and cannot say on the witness stand.

Chief Trial Deputy District Attorney Daniel Fitzsimmons argued against allowing defense attorney Patrick Thomassey’s to include evidence meant to demean Rose’s character, particularly a robbery Thomassey has alleged the teenager was involved in the day of the shooting.

Fitzsimmons said the prosecution intends to address the two firearms found in the vehicle after the shooting, including one that had on it the DNA of backseat passenger Zaijuan Hester — who has pleaded guilty to the drive-by shooting that sparked Rosfeld’s traffic stop – and another that had Antwon Rose’s DNA on it. The drive-by occurred in North Braddock.

Rose, a black, unarmed 17-year-old, ran from a felony traffic stop in East Pittsburgh. Rosfeld, who at the time was newly sworn in to the borough’s police force, is white. He shot Rose three times as he ran.

Thomassey indicated he will argue that the clip found in Rose’s pocket after his death matched the gun on which they found Hester’s DNA.

Rosfeld stopped the car in which Rose was a passenger because it matched the description of one involved in the drive-by shooting minutes earlier.

Court of Common Pleas Judge Alexander Bicket said the circumstances of the drive-by shooting will be permitted but “what happened five hours earlier” will not be allowed in unless he says it can.

Thomassey argued that the evidence is necessary because “it’s the complete story,” and wrote in his reply to prosecutors’ motion to suppress evidence that such evidence would support Rosfeld’s belief that “one of the occupants who exited the vehicle … pointed a gun at him.”

Thomassey previously said he wants the jury of six men and six women to weigh only one charge – first-degree murder. Bicket said he will later decide as the trial plays out.

“I disagree with Mr. Thomassey,” he said, “but that doesn’t mean he won’t make a compelling argument to change my mind. That doesn’t mean he will, either.”

Rosfeld is charged with one count of criminal homicide. Prosecutors want the jury to also consider third-degree murder and voluntary and involuntary manslaughter.

Additionally, Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Fodi argued that the expert Thomassey intends to call – Clifford Jobe – should not be permitted to opine on the current state of the law regarding police use of force.

Fodi said that only the judge can tell jurors to consider whether the June 19 shooting death of Antwon Rose was justified or reasonable or if Rosfeld, then a police officer, had probable cause.

Thomassey accused prosecutors of trying to stymie his defense, his expert witness report and the testimony of his expert witness.

“They don’t have an expert because they can’t find one,” he said. “They can’t come in now and say, ‘Oh, I don’t like that part (of the report).’”

Bicket said he would need to further look over the expert report.

The trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.