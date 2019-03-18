Rosfeld trial: Drive-by evidence in, alleged robbery out

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Attorneys on either side of the upcoming Michael Rosfeld trial argued in court on Monday over what evidence is allowed and what the defense’s expert witness can and cannot say on the witness stand.

Chief Trial Deputy District Attorney Daniel Fitzsimmons argued against allowing defense attorney Patrick Thomassey’s to include evidence meant to demean Rose’s character, particularly a robbery Thomassey has alleged the teenager was involved in the day of the shooting.

Fitzsimmons said the prosecution intends to address the two firearms found in the vehicle after the shooting, including one that had on it the DNA of backseat passenger Zaijuan Hester — who has pleaded guilty to the drive-by shooting that sparked Rosfeld’s traffic stop – and another that had Antwon Rose’s DNA on it. The drive-by occurred in North Braddock.

Rose, a black, unarmed 17-year-old, ran from a felony traffic stop in East Pittsburgh. Rosfeld, who at the time was newly sworn in to the borough’s police force, is white. He shot Rose three times as he ran.

Thomassey indicated he will argue that the clip found in Rose’s pocket after his death matched the gun on which they found Hester’s DNA.

Rosfeld stopped the car in which Rose was a passenger because it matched the description of one involved in the drive-by shooting minutes earlier.

Court of Common Pleas Judge Alexander Bicket said the circumstances of the drive-by shooting will be permitted but “what happened five hours earlier” will not be allowed in unless he says it can.

Thomassey argued that the evidence is necessary because “it’s the complete story,” and wrote in his reply to prosecutors’ motion to suppress evidence that such evidence would support Rosfeld’s belief that “one of the occupants who exited the vehicle … pointed a gun at him.”

Thomassey previously said he wants the jury of six men and six women to weigh only one charge – first-degree murder. Bicket said he will later decide as the trial plays out.

“I disagree with Mr. Thomassey,” he said, “but that doesn’t mean he won’t make a compelling argument to change my mind. That doesn’t mean he will, either.”

Rosfeld is charged with one count of criminal homicide. Prosecutors want the jury to also consider third-degree murder and voluntary and involuntary manslaughter.

Additionally, Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Fodi argued that the expert Thomassey intends to call – Clifford Jobe – should not be permitted to opine on the current state of the law regarding police use of force.

Fodi said that only the judge can tell jurors to consider whether the June 19 shooting death of Antwon Rose was justified or reasonable or if Rosfeld, then a police officer, had probable cause.

Thomassey accused prosecutors of trying to stymie his defense, his expert witness report and the testimony of his expert witness.

“They don’t have an expert because they can’t find one,” he said. “They can’t come in now and say, ‘Oh, I don’t like that part (of the report).’”

Bicket said he would need to further look over the expert report.

The trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .