Route 28 lane restrictions in O’Hara, Sharpsburg, Aspinwall begin Wednesday
27 minutes ago
A single-lane restriction will happen on southbound Route 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays in O’Hara, Sharpsburg and Aspinwall beginning Wednesday and continuing through Friday, March 29.
Crews are conducting geotechnical drilling operations for the future Highland Park Interchange project. The lane restriction will take place between the Delafield Avenue Bridge and the Highland Park Bridge ramp to southbound Route 28.
The $55 million dollar project is designed to alleviate traffic congestion and improve safety along the expressway by re-establishing two lanes through the Highland Park Interchange (Exit 6).
Additionally, restrictions may occur on Virginia Avenue Extension, Highland Terrace, and the ramp from Virginia Avenue extension to southbound Route 28.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
