Security tight as Michael Rosfeld trial begins | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Security tight as Michael Rosfeld trial begins

Megan Guza And Jamie Martines
Megan Guza And Jamie Martines | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 8:41 a.m
843672_web1_gtr-rosefelddayone01-031919
Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Pool Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/Post-Gazette
Kyra Jamison, left, and Michelle Kenney, right, sister and mother of Antwon Rose II respectively, arrive for the first day of the homicide trial of former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Allegheny County Courthouse, Downtown. Rosfeld has been charged in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II, who was unarmed, as he fled a felony traffic stop.
843672_web1_ptr-Rosfeld02-032019
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Supporters of Antwon Rose II hold a photo of Rose outside the Allegheny County Courthouse on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. The trial for former East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld, who fatally shot Rose, got underway Tuesday morning Supporters of Antwon Rose II hold a photo of Rose outside the Allegheny County Courthouse on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. The trial for former East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld, who fatally shot Rose, got underway Tuesday morning
843672_web1_gtr-rosefelddayone02-031919
Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Pool Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/Post-Gazette
Jonathan Fodi, the prosecution’s second chair in the homicide trial of former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, arrives for the first day of the trial on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Allegheny County Courthouse, Downtown. Allegheny County Chief Trial Deputy District Attorney Dan Fitzsimmons is the lead prosecutor in the trial. Rosfeld has been charged in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II, who was unarmed, as he fled a felony traffic stop.
843672_web1_gtr-rosefelddayone04-031919
Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Pool Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/Post-Gazette
Michelle Kenney, mother of Antwon Rose II, looks out the courthouse window on the first day of the homicide trial of former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Allegheny County Courthouse, Downtown. Rosfeld has been charged in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II, who was unarmed, as he fled a felony traffic stop.
843672_web1_gtr-rosefelddayone03-031919
Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Pool Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/Post-Gazette
Patrick Thomassey, attorney representing Michael Rosfeld in the homicide trial of the former East Pittsburgh police officer, arrives for the first day of the trial on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Allegheny County Courthouse, Downtown. Rosfeld has been charged in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II, who was unarmed, as he fled a felony traffic stop.

About an hour ago

The homicide trial of former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld begins Tuesday, with proceedings set to begin in room 313 of the Allegheny County Courthouse about 9 a.m. with Court of Common Pleas Judge Alexander Bicket presiding.

Rosfeld is charged in the June 19 killing of Antwon Rose II, accused of shooting him three times as he ran from a felony traffic stop in East Pittsburgh.

—-

10:05 a.m.

In a statement released Tuesday and obtained by the Associated Press, attorney Fred Rabner, who represents Rose’s family, called Rosfeld “hair-triggered” and “overly aggressive,” adding that his gun had “left an irreparable hole in their collective souls.”

“Antwon’s family is here seeking the justice they so deserve and to assure that the light of Antwon’s memory shines forever,” the statement said.

—-

9:20 a.m.

After passing through main security at the entrance of the courthouse, members of the public also had to pass through a second security checkpoint in the hallway outside the courtroom.

Cellphones were put in locked bags so that they could not be used during the proceedings. Those in line were also instructed to remove any articles of clothing or wristbands with Rose’s name on it.

Many people in line wore purple, Rose’s favorite color. Those remaining in line — friends, family and supporters of Rose’s family — led a prayer before making their way to the security checkpoint.

“We ask for justice in Jesus’ name,” they prayed.

Michelle Kenney, Rose’s mother, was among the first led through the checkpoint. She, along with the family’s attorney S Lee Merritt and other family members, were also checked through security.

The last of the general public were allowed in to the main courtroom at around 9:15 am.

—-

8:17 a.m.

Volunteers from the Pittsburgh chapter of Bend the Arc arrived shortly after 7 a.m. to tie homemade purple flowers to trees surrounding the courthouse.

Lines to get in to the courthouse were about two dozen deep by 8:30 a.m., and parts of the third-floor hallway and certain stairwells inside the building were blocked off.

—-

Monday night

Merrittposted a video to Twitter of the family praying Monday night, asking that God “release truth” and “release compassion — that you’re touching the hearts of the jurors and when they look on Antwon and the life that he lived … that they see someone whose life mattered.”

