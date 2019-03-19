Security tight as Michael Rosfeld trial begins

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The homicide trial of former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld begins Tuesday, with proceedings set to begin in room 313 of the Allegheny County Courthouse about 9 a.m. with Court of Common Pleas Judge Alexander Bicket presiding.

Rosfeld is charged in the June 19 killing of Antwon Rose II, accused of shooting him three times as he ran from a felony traffic stop in East Pittsburgh.

—-

10:05 a.m.

In a statement released Tuesday and obtained by the Associated Press, attorney Fred Rabner, who represents Rose’s family, called Rosfeld “hair-triggered” and “overly aggressive,” adding that his gun had “left an irreparable hole in their collective souls.”

“Antwon’s family is here seeking the justice they so deserve and to assure that the light of Antwon’s memory shines forever,” the statement said.

—-

9:20 a.m.

After passing through main security at the entrance of the courthouse, members of the public also had to pass through a second security checkpoint in the hallway outside the courtroom.

Cellphones were put in locked bags so that they could not be used during the proceedings. Those in line were also instructed to remove any articles of clothing or wristbands with Rose’s name on it.

Many people in line wore purple, Rose’s favorite color. Those remaining in line — friends, family and supporters of Rose’s family — led a prayer before making their way to the security checkpoint.

“We ask for justice in Jesus’ name,” they prayed.

Michelle Kenney, Rose’s mother, was among the first led through the checkpoint. She, along with the family’s attorney S Lee Merritt and other family members, were also checked through security.

The last of the general public were allowed in to the main courtroom at around 9:15 am.

—-

8:17 a.m.

Volunteers from the Pittsburgh chapter of Bend the Arc arrived shortly after 7 a.m. to tie homemade purple flowers to trees surrounding the courthouse.

Lines to get in to the courthouse were about two dozen deep by 8:30 a.m., and parts of the third-floor hallway and certain stairwells inside the building were blocked off.

—-

Monday night

Merrittposted a video to Twitter of the family praying Monday night, asking that God “release truth” and “release compassion — that you’re touching the hearts of the jurors and when they look on Antwon and the life that he lived … that they see someone whose life mattered.”