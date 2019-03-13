Steelers’ Maurkice Pouncey gives $7,500 for Pittsburgh police horse

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Pittsburgh has a seventh horse for its mounted patrol thanks to Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey.

Pouncey became the second Steelers player to donate a horse to the city. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt donated one in 2017.

Pittsburgh City Council on Wednesday approved Pouncey’s gift of $7,500 for the purchase of a 7-year-old Percheron, a breed of large draft horses. Pittsburgh Police Commander Ed Trapp said Nimbus the horse stands 17.3 hands high with a long neck and large head and weighs nearly a ton. A hand, or four inches, is a measurement for horses

“He’s now our largest and our first grey one,” Trapp said.

Pouncey in December presented the city with a check for $23,370 from himself and the Steelers organization for the purchase of a trailer that will be used during events to improve relations between police and residents. The police mounted patrol was on hand during the event.

“He saw the horses and said how can I get one,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said. “All of our horses have been donated.”

At least five of the animals will be used during Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day events. The horses will march in a parade, Downtown, and be on patrol along with mounted Pennsylvania State Police officers in the South Side, Trapp said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .