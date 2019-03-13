Streets around Pittsburgh courthouse will be closed during Rosfeld trial

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Road restrictions will be in place next week during the homicide trial against former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, authorities in Pittsburgh said Wednesday.

The trial is set to begin Tuesday.

Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri said the streets around the Allegheny County Courthouse will be closed while court is in session but “should not create problems for the morning commute.” It could affect afternoon and evening traffic.

Togneri said Pittsburgh police and “several partnering law enforcement agencies have prepared for the upcoming trial and always strive to keep everyone safe.” He declined further elaboration and said the bureau will not offer comment on the trial or preparations “out of respect for the legal process.”

The trial judge, Court of Common Pleas Judge Alexander Bicket, has said he intends to hold court all day, until 6 or 7 p.m.

Sidewalks around the courthouse will remain open, Togneri said.

The city’s protest guidelines that were put in to place during the weeks of protest that followed the June 19 shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose by former officer Michael Rosfeld. They originally included nine streets and intersections labeled “red zones” that protesters are prohibited from blocking.

The red zones have been updated to include all busways.

“Yellow zones” are seven streets and any school zone, and they cannot be blocked during morning or afternoon rush hour. They cannot be blocked for more than 15 minutes any other time.

Demonstrators will be given three warnings to move or face arrest, with the second coming five minutes after the first and the third two minutes after the second.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .