Streets around Pittsburgh courthouse will be closed during Rosfeld trial | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Streets around Pittsburgh courthouse will be closed during Rosfeld trial

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 3:13 p.m
Protesters stop along Liberty Avenue on June 23, 2018, following protesting outside of PNC Park following the shooting death of Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh police.
Protesters listen to organizers while marching across the Roberto Clemente Bridge on June 22, 2018, after congregating at the Wood St. T-Station Downtown protesting the shooting death of Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh police.
Protesters march on June 26, 2018, towards Downtown from the Hill District protesting the shooting death of Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh police.

Road restrictions will be in place next week during the homicide trial against former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, authorities in Pittsburgh said Wednesday.

The trial is set to begin Tuesday.

Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri said the streets around the Allegheny County Courthouse will be closed while court is in session but “should not create problems for the morning commute.” It could affect afternoon and evening traffic.

Togneri said Pittsburgh police and “several partnering law enforcement agencies have prepared for the upcoming trial and always strive to keep everyone safe.” He declined further elaboration and said the bureau will not offer comment on the trial or preparations “out of respect for the legal process.”

The trial judge, Court of Common Pleas Judge Alexander Bicket, has said he intends to hold court all day, until 6 or 7 p.m.

Sidewalks around the courthouse will remain open, Togneri said.

The city’s protest guidelines that were put in to place during the weeks of protest that followed the June 19 shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose by former officer Michael Rosfeld. They originally included nine streets and intersections labeled “red zones” that protesters are prohibited from blocking.

The red zones have been updated to include all busways.

“Yellow zones” are seven streets and any school zone, and they cannot be blocked during morning or afternoon rush hour. They cannot be blocked for more than 15 minutes any other time.

Demonstrators will be given three warnings to move or face arrest, with the second coming five minutes after the first and the third two minutes after the second.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

