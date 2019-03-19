The Government Center record store to host grand opening on Pittsburgh’s North Side

The Government Center is located at 519 East Ohio St., North Side Details: 412-208-3262 or https://www.facebook.com/thegovtcenter/ Here is the list of live performances for the March 23 grand opening : Noon : Jonathan Chamberlain & Stephen Gallo (ex-Delicious Pastries) 1 p.m .: Kerem Gokmen (WYEP-Dubmission) DJ set 2 p.m .: Meeting Of Important People (acoustic) 3 p.m . :The Down Above 4 p.m. :Pugglefox 5 p.m . :Rave Ami 6 p.m . : Throwjoy 7 p.m. :The Night’s Watch

When it came to naming his record store, Josh Cozby knew right away what to call the place – The Government Center.

Only some customers make the music connection.

“’The Government Center’ is a song by The Modern Lovers,” said Cozby, inside the North Side shop on Friday. “And lead singer Jonathan Richman is still singing and writing songs. He also is known in Pittsburgh, being a pen pal with Andy Warhol and he was featured at the Andy Warhol museum. There is very little music that has stuck with me, but his has.”

Giving people a chance to experience how music can move them is a reason he opened his store.

Cozby left a teaching job in Salem, Oregon and moved to Pittsburgh, to open the music hub which celebrates its grand opening on March 23 in the Deutschtown neighborhood.

The event, co-hosted by Misra Records and Crafted Sounds, both independent record labels based in Pittsburgh, begins at noon starting with live music. At 8:30 p.m., PGHRecordNight will host guests who can bring their music or spin some from the store and be a disc jockey in a 30-minute time slot.

The place offers a wide selection of used and new records across all genres, with an emphasis on small labels, international and experimental releases, and limited editions, Cozby said.

The shop will feature new arrivals weekly, as well as a rotating stock of used records,

“The store has been well-received by Pittsburgh record collectors and people looking for new music so far,” said Cozby, who lives on the North Side. “It’s a record store, but I want it to be more than that. I want to host live music and sell music by local artists, and I hope to foster people making music locally.”

He has over 6,000 albums and 45s.

Some vinyl records might cost $250, but that’s the exception and is more for the exclusive, hard to find music. The average price for a used album is $5-$15.

He came up with the idea when he was teaching high school and middle school students. He said he was more interested in talking to them about the music they liked and how it shaped their identity and got them through life.

He’s also a record collector has amassed more than he could ever use or listen to. He constantly learns from his customers, which makes this venture even more enjoyable.

“It’s important to explore music that is unfamiliar to you, because that keeps you young and open minded,” he said. “So I came up with this idea to have a place that connects with people around music. I know there are fewer places left to buy these records and albums because of digital and streaming of music. But I’ve found people are starting to buy more vinyl because they want something tactile, especially young people, who have this sense of ‘why don’t we reuse things that already exist?’.”

Cody Walters, main street and events manager for the North Side Leadership Conference and founder of the annual North Side’s Deutschtown Music Festival, helped Cozby find a home to live in and a location for his business on East Ohio St.

“He wants his shop to be more than a record store by showcasing live music which beings people in the community together,” Walters said. “One of my favorite stories is that I helped him find a place for his business, but that I also helped him find a home. He is my neighbor and a fantastic fit to the area and we are more than thrilled to have him on the North Side and on the street that is seeing a great rejuvenation.”

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer.