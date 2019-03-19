The Incline purchased, new director named

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Incline news website has a new owner, just two weeks after it announced it was for sale.

The Pittsburgh-based website announced on its social media platforms Tuesday it was bought by media company WhereBy.US.

The company describes itself as one that builds “local media brands for growing cities, and a technology platform to make it possible, with a focus on delightful email newsletters and meaningful communities of local explorers, makers, and leaders.”

Rossilynne Skena Culgan has been named director of The Incline. She was formerly the food and culture editor.

The Incline’s editor and founder Lexi Belculfine announced last week she was leaving to be the deputy managing producer and mobile editor for the Philadelphia Inquirer and Philadelphia Daily News.

Spirited Media officials announced March 9 the company was selling its three online publications, including The Incline, and transitioning to more of a consulting company.

