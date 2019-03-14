All-or-nothing defense a risky strategy for Michael Rosfeld, experts say

Prosecutors want the jury to also consider third-degree murder and voluntary and involuntary manslaughter.

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Judge Alexander Bicket will issue a ruling on the request.

David Harris, a University of Pittsburgh law professor, called the tactic a gamble. He said Thomassey is betting all his chips on the idea that the evidence isn’t strong enough for a first-degree murder conviction.

“He doesn’t want the jury to have the option of a lower, compromise verdict,” Harris said. “It’s all or nothing.”

Daniel Q. Herbert — a former cop who has been an attorney for about 20 years — represented former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke on a first-degree murder charge in the 2014 shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

McDonald was armed with a 3-inch folding knife and was walking away from officers when Van Dyke emptied all 16 rounds into the teenager, many of which came after McDonald was motionless on the ground.

Even Herbert called Thomassey’s request “an extremely risky move.”

“If a jury wants to find him guilty, their hands are tied,” he said.

Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder in the Chicago case, and Herbert called that conviction a win.

“We had the presumption of guilt from day one,” he said. “There was no way we were going to get an acquittal across the board.”

Bruce Antkowiak, chair of St. Vincent College’s criminology department, called Thomassey’s intent a “very interesting tactical decision.” If granted, the prosecution would have a hard time proving that Rosfeld acted with premeditation or malice.

“If that were the only option the jury had, there would obviously be a pressure toward the not guilty side,” Antkowiak said.

Pennsylvania law defines first-degree murder as one that is “an intentional killing.” The sentence for such a conviction is the death penalty or mandatory life without parole.

Tom N. Farrell of Pittsburgh’s Farrell and Associates, defended the “all or nothing” approach.

“That’s a smart defense,” said Farrell, who on Thursday rested his defense in a capital case he’s defending in Washington County.

He said he’s used that gambit in the past with success, but not every time was a win.