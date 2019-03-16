Top section of new Steel Curtain coaster installed at Kennywood

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The tallest piece of Pittsburgh’s newest roller coaster has been bolted into place.

Crews on Thursday hoisted the top section of the Steel Curtain about 220 feet above Kennywood Park and attached it to the growing structure.

The ride is expected to set several records when completed, including tallest roller coaster in Pennsylvania.

This video shows a crane lifting the steel track into place.

The 4,000 feet of track will soar to 220 feet above the ground. In just two minutes, Steel Curtain riders will travel 76 m.p.h. into 9 inversions (a North American record) including the world’s tallest at 197 feet above the ground.

#SteelCurtain’s lift hill structure is complete! Once the lift track is put into place, it will reach that tallest point of 220 feet – making it Pennsylvania’s tallest roller coaster! pic.twitter.com/f4WkzMHQHs — Kennywood PR (@Kennywood_PR) March 11, 2019

The ride was designed by S&S Sansei Technologies and will carry 24 passengers.

Look for the Steel Curtain to be running this summer.

