Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Top section of new Steel Curtain coaster installed at Kennywood | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Top section of new Steel Curtain coaster installed at Kennywood

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Saturday, March 16, 2019 1:31 p.m
892945_web1_ptr-SteelCurtainTop05
West Mifflin Borough UAS Program
The record-setting top section of the new Steel Curtain roller coaster is installed at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, March 14, 2019.
892945_web1_ptr-SteelCurtainTop07
West Mifflin Borough UAS Program
The record-setting top section of the new Steel Curtain roller coaster is installed at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, March 14, 2019.
892945_web1_ptr-SteelCurtainTop04
West Mifflin Borough UAS Program
The record-setting top section of the new Steel Curtain roller coaster is installed at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, March 14, 2019.
892945_web1_ptr-SteelCurtainTop03
West Mifflin Borough UAS Program
The record-setting top section of the new Steel Curtain roller coaster is installed at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, March 14, 2019.
892945_web1_ptr-SteelCurtainTop02
West Mifflin Borough UAS Program
The record-setting top section of the new Steel Curtain roller coaster is installed at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, March 14, 2019.
892945_web1_ptr-SteelCurtainTop01
West Mifflin Borough UAS Program
The record-setting top section of the new Steel Curtain roller coaster is installed at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, March 14, 2019.
892945_web1_ptr-SteelCurtainTop08
West Mifflin Borough UAS Program
The record-setting top section of the new Steel Curtain roller coaster is installed at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, March 14, 2019.
892945_web1_ptr-SteelCurtainTop10
West Mifflin Borough UAS Program
The record-setting top section of the new Steel Curtain roller coaster is installed at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, March 14, 2019.

39 minutes ago

The tallest piece of Pittsburgh’s newest roller coaster has been bolted into place.

Crews on Thursday hoisted the top section of the Steel Curtain about 220 feet above Kennywood Park and attached it to the growing structure.

The ride is expected to set several records when completed, including tallest roller coaster in Pennsylvania.

This video shows a crane lifting the steel track into place.

The 4,000 feet of track will soar to 220 feet above the ground. In just two minutes, Steel Curtain riders will travel 76 m.p.h. into 9 inversions (a North American record) including the world’s tallest at 197 feet above the ground.

The ride was designed by S&S Sansei Technologies and will carry 24 passengers.

Look for the Steel Curtain to be running this summer.

Steven Adams is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Steven at 412-380-5645 or sadams@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.