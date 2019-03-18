Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Tree of Life supports Christchurch victims with donation page | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Tree of Life supports Christchurch victims with donation page

Paul Guggenheimer
Paul Guggenheimer | Monday, March 18, 2019 11:12 a.m
Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

Last fall, when a gunman killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue, members recall receiving overwhelming support from the Muslim community in Pittsburgh.

Now Tree of Life is returning the kindness by coming to the aid of the victims of last Friday’s attacks on mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

In an effort to comfort the suffering Muslim community there and promote its recovery, Tree of Life has established a GoFundMe campaign to support the victims and their families. Its goal is to raise $100,000.

“We are asking Tree of Life members, and our friends who continue to comfort and bolster us as we recover, to come together to support the Muslims of Christchurch,” Sam Schachner, president of Tree of Life, said in a statement Monday. “We want people to share the GoFundMe page with families, friends and neighbors. We want people to make a donation, and leave a kind message of hope to let them know that the entire world is with them.”

At least 50 people were killed and 50 wounded in a terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch.

Paul Guggenheimer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-226-7706 or pguggenheimer@tribweb.com.

