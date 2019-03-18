Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Verona man accused of hiding heroin in green tea container

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Monday, March 18, 2019
James W. Reid

A Verona man was charged Saturday after state police said they found 150 bags of suspected heroin hidden in a green tea container during a traffic stop.

James W. Reid, 27, was pulled over Friday along Allegheny River Boulevard for having windows that were too darkly tinted, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said Reid’s license was suspended and he had heroin hidden inside a compartment in a green tea container in the vehicle.

Charges against Reid include drug possession, possession with intent to deliver and driving with with a suspended license.

He is being held at Allegheny County Jail and is scheduled to appear before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Kim Berkeley Clark on March 25.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

