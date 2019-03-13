West Mifflin man, 47, who once served 15 in prison for drugs, sentenced to another 2 years

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A West Mifflin man who previously served state and federal prison time for selling drugs was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh to serve two years in prison for possessing drugs.

Stanley Church, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon.

The judge gave him credit for time served since his arrest. He also forfeited about $3,700.

Records show that starting at age 23, he spent about 15 years in federal prison on drug charges. After that, he had jobs working in a restaurant and as a roofer. He also started two commercial cleaning companies.

But then police got a tip that Church was selling drugs again.

According to prosecutors, on March 17, 2017, Allegheny County Police detectives served a search warrant involving Church. Inside Church’s car, police found heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, MDMA, and Psilocyn mushrooms, drug packaging material, scales, and other paraphernalia.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Vasquez Schmitt prosecuted this case.

The FBI – Western District of Pennsylvania Opioid Task Force conducted the investigation leading to the guilty plea.

