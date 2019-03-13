Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
West Mifflin man, 47, who once served 15 in prison for drugs, sentenced to another 2 years | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

West Mifflin man, 47, who once served 15 in prison for drugs, sentenced to another 2 years

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 8:51 p.m
878414_web1_WEB-pittsburgh-federal-court-building

57 minutes ago

A West Mifflin man who previously served state and federal prison time for selling drugs was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh to serve two years in prison for possessing drugs.

Stanley Church, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon.

The judge gave him credit for time served since his arrest. He also forfeited about $3,700.

Records show that starting at age 23, he spent about 15 years in federal prison on drug charges. After that, he had jobs working in a restaurant and as a roofer. He also started two commercial cleaning companies.

But then police got a tip that Church was selling drugs again.

According to prosecutors, on March 17, 2017, Allegheny County Police detectives served a search warrant involving Church. Inside Church’s car, police found heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, MDMA, and Psilocyn mushrooms, drug packaging material, scales, and other paraphernalia.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Vasquez Schmitt prosecuted this case.

The FBI – Western District of Pennsylvania Opioid Task Force conducted the investigation leading to the guilty plea.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.