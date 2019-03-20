Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
What to expect on Day 2 of Michael Rosfeld homicide trial | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

What to expect on Day 2 of Michael Rosfeld homicide trial

Megan Guza And Jamie Martines
Megan Guza And Jamie Martines | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 4:00 a.m
Michelle Kenney, mother of Antwon Rose II, looks out the courthouse window on the first day of the homicide trial of former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Allegheny County Courthouse, Downtown. Rosfeld has been charged in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II, who was unarmed, as he fled a felony traffic stop. (Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Pool Photo)
Supporters of Antwon Rose II hold a photo of Rose outside the Allegheny County Courthouse on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. The trial for former East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld, who fatally shot Rose, got underway Tuesday morning

The second day of testimony in the homicide trial of Michael Rosfeld starts Wednesday.

The prosecution will continue presenting its case with more cross-examination expected from defense attorney Patrick Thomassey.

Rosfeld, a former East Pittsburgh police officer, is charged with one count of homicide for shooting and killing Antwon Rose II on June 19.

Common Pleas Judge Alexander Bicket expected to start the day at 9 a.m.

Chief Trial Deputy District Attorney Daniel E. Fitzsimmons and Thomassey put forth their main arguments in the trial Tuesday during their opening statements.

Fitzsimmons said that the shooting is not what is in question.

“The only other thing that could be disputed … is what was on the mind of Michael Rosfeld when he shot and killed another person,” he said.

Thomassey said police have different rules, and his expert witness — an expert in police use of force who has yet to testify — would prove that, he said.

“You have to make split-second decisions,” Thomassey said, making the shape of a gun with his thumb and forefinger. “You hesitate, you die.”

It’s not clear who will testify Wednesday, but Day 1 left some questions.

• Will the prosecutor call witnesses or introduce evidence to show who Rose was before the shooting?

Much of Tuesday’s testimony focused on the minutes before and after the shooting. S. Lee Merritt, an attorney for Rose’s family, said Rose’s real story hasn’t yet been told.

“There hasn’t been a single picture of Antwon Rose alive introduced in five witnesses,” Merritt said after testimony finished Tuesday. “The only pictures of him seen is pictures of his corpse, as if that’s his natural state. It’s very difficult for his family to live through. They haven’t talked about his character, or his accomplishments, they haven’t talked about his complete lack of criminal record, or his AP Honors, or his political history, or his volunteerism.”

• How many witnesses will the prosecution call?

Fitzsimmons called six witnesses Tuesday. Among them were a doctor from the medical examiner’s office, three police officers and two witnesses to the shooting.

• Will problems with the audio and video in the overflow courtroom be fixed?

Interest in the trial is so high that the courthouse set up an overflow courtroom down the hall from the courtroom where the trial is taking place. Complaints were made Tuesday about the video and audio from the trial in that courtroom.

President Judge Kim Clark said she would have someone check out the complaints and address them.

