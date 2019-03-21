What to expect on Day 3 of the Rosfeld trial

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The prosecution could rest its case Thursday as Michael Rosfeld’s trial heads into its third day.

Chief Trial Deputy District Attorney Daniel Fitzsimmons said at the conclusion of Wednesday’s court proceedings that they have three or four more witnesses to call before defense attorney Patrick Thomassey starts his side of the case.

Wednesday was a marathon day with the prosecution calling 12 witnesses. People who witnessed the shooting and police officers who rushed to the shooting scene as calls went out over the radio told the jury about what they saw and heard.

Rosfeld was crying, shaking, panicking and distraught after the shooting, witnesses testified. He said he didn’t know why he shot or why Rose ran, according to testimony. He asked if others saw a gun and how the teen he just shot was doing.

Although witnesses for the prosecution were on the stand Wednesday, legal experts differed about which side benefited the most from the testimony. Duquesne University law professor Wes Oliver told the Trib some of the testimony could take first- or third-degree murder off the table. Bruce Antkowiak, a former federal prosecutor and law professor at Saint Vincent College, disagreed, contending that Rosfeld’s reaction after the shooting could make a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter more difficult to prove.

Testimony is scheduled to continue at 9 a.m. Thursday.