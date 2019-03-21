Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
What to expect on Day 3 of the Rosfeld trial | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

What to expect on Day 3 of the Rosfeld trial

Megan Guza And Jamie Martines
Megan Guza And Jamie Martines | Thursday, March 21, 2019
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
People file into the Allegheny County Courthouse on March 20, 2019 for Day 2 of the homicide trial of former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Michelle Kenney, right, and Kyra Jamison, left, walk in the halls of the Allegheny County Courthouse during the second day of the homicide trial of former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Michael Rosfeld’s attorney, Patrick Thomassey, waits for an elevator inside of Allegheny County Courthouse on the lunch break of the second day of the homicide trial of former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

The prosecution could rest its case Thursday as Michael Rosfeld’s trial heads into its third day.

Chief Trial Deputy District Attorney Daniel Fitzsimmons said at the conclusion of Wednesday’s court proceedings that they have three or four more witnesses to call before defense attorney Patrick Thomassey starts his side of the case.

Wednesday was a marathon day with the prosecution calling 12 witnesses. People who witnessed the shooting and police officers who rushed to the shooting scene as calls went out over the radio told the jury about what they saw and heard.

Rosfeld was crying, shaking, panicking and distraught after the shooting, witnesses testified. He said he didn’t know why he shot or why Rose ran, according to testimony. He asked if others saw a gun and how the teen he just shot was doing.

Although witnesses for the prosecution were on the stand Wednesday, legal experts differed about which side benefited the most from the testimony. Duquesne University law professor Wes Oliver told the Trib some of the testimony could take first- or third-degree murder off the table. Bruce Antkowiak, a former federal prosecutor and law professor at Saint Vincent College, disagreed, contending that Rosfeld’s reaction after the shooting could make a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter more difficult to prove.

Testimony is scheduled to continue at 9 a.m. Thursday.

