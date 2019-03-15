Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Where’s Franco? Harris, George Washington statues removed from airport | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Where’s Franco? Harris, George Washington statues removed from airport

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Friday, March 15, 2019 12:30 p.m
887640_web1_ptr-francogeorgeT-031619
Pittsburgh International Airport/Twitter
The statues of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris and founding father George Washington were removed from their spots at the Pittsburgh International Airport in preparation for a $1.1 billion makeover.

26 minutes ago

Two iconic Pittsburgh greeters went missing Friday.

For the first time in more than 10 years, travelers arriving at Pittsburgh International Airport did not get a glimpse of statues of Steelers legend Franco Harris and founding father George Washington.

The statues were removed as the airport prepares for its own $1.1 billion makeover.

Curators and conservators from the Senator John Heinz History Center removed the display. The History Center will work with LifeFormations in Bowling Green, Ohio, to strengthen the figures’ arms and hands as well as repaint their facial features.

“Our passengers love George and Franco,” Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said in a news release. “We love having them here as unofficial ambassadors of the region. We look forward to having them rejoin us here soon.”

The statues will be reinstalled at the airport this summer, where the iconic statues will remain for the foreseeable future.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.