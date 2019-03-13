Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
West Mifflin Area School District officials fire embattled superintendent, Daniel Castagna
WPXI: West Mifflin Area School District officials fire embattled superintendent, Daniel Castagna

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 10:31 p.m
West Mifflin Area School District’s superintendent was fired by the school board Wednesday night, according to WPXI.

Trib news partner WPXI reported the board voted 6-3 at a special meeting to terminate Daniel Castagna’s employment.

District officials claim Castagna is guilty of multiple fireable offenses, including neglect of duties and incompetence.

He has denied the charges and claimed the board’s actions were political.

He told the news station after the meeting that he was treated unfairly by the board and was “disappointed in the decision.”

Castagna’s attorney, Colleen Johnston, said they plan to appeal the firing to Allegheny County Common Pleas Court.

District officials declined to comment.

Castagna was hired as superintendent in 2007. The board placed him on paid leave January 2018 and on unpaid leave six months later pending possible termination.

He was charged with driving under the influence in Beaver County in September 2017.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

