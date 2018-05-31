Mustang Memorial Park project in Plum honors memory of teacher, student

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum Oblock Junior High students recently completed a project dedicated in memory of a teacher and student.

The school's REACH OUT Club landscaped a section of the campus into Mustang Memorial Park.

An archway serves as the entrance where people can walk down a stone path to a tree surrounded by stones. There are chimes, a fountain, benches, flowers and other plants.

It was dedicated in memory of teacher Susan Clancy-Pinal and eighth-grader Donald Giles.

According to their obituaries, Pinal was a graduate of Westminster College and pursued a master's in English education at Duquesne University and a master's of library science from the University of Pittsburgh. She was a Plum teacher and school librarian. She died May 30, 2013 at age 36.

Donald was an active member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. He loved dirt bikes, working with heavy equipment and fishing. He died Aug. 9, 2000 at age 13.

Club sponsor Ron Sakolsky said the park will also serve as a place of remembrance of those who have “touched our Oblock family.”

“It is a place to come to relax, eat lunch, reflect or just be silent as you listen to the flow of the water fountain well or chimes,” he said. “All of REACH OUT contributed in some way.”

The club also received donations from Beall's Nursery, Tomasit's Nursery, Dojonovic Landscaping and Schott's Stone Engraving.

REACH OUT President Sydney Anderson presented the memorial park idea to the club.

“I loved the idea of a memorial park to remember special people of Plum that we've lost,” she said. “Our neighbor, Susan Pinal, was special to me and I wanted to honor her at Oblock. Unfortunately, the courtyard had not been kept up. Mr. S and the rest of Reach Out were very supportive and we made plans to turn it into a special place for these special people.

“We had a lot of help from a lot of different people, including people and businesses that made donations. It was very satisfying to see it all come together. Hopefully, the park is something students will keep up and continue to work on in the future.”

Anyone who would like to add a stone or marker to the park should email sakolskyr@pbsd.k12.pa.us .

The club is not funded by the district. It survives on donations.

People can contribute via gofundme.com/plum-borough-reach-out-fund .

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.