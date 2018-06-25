Oakmont yoga studio raises money for Alzheimer's research during summer solstice

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Amazing Yoga Oakmont's second annual Summer Solstice Spectacular's on pace to match last year's contribution to Alzheimer's research despite having less participants.

The solstice on June 21, was the longest day of the year for people living north of the equator.

Yoga practitioners across the world took to the streets that day for outdoor stretching and to worship the sun.

The Alzheimer's Association and the borough business also use that day to help raise awareness and funds to fight the most common form of dementia.

Amazing Yoga's inaugural event had 92 participants and raised $1,800 for the Joseph A. Massaro Alzheimer's Research Fund.

The rain kept some folks indoors this time with only 78 people on the mats along Allegheny River Boulevard.

Owner and instructor Sarah Hummel said their generosity was still as bright as the sun as it appeared they matched last year's donation.

“I was really happy with the turnout given the weather,” Hummel said. “It's pretty incredible to be out there on the longest day of the year. People have been doing this for thousands of years, and all over the world they continue to do that. It's powerful to be a part of that. The energy of being outside brings something really special.”

Hummel said their goal was $2,000 and she hopes to hit that next year.

More information about the fund and how to donate is available online at pittsburghfoundation.org/Massaro .

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.