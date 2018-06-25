Annual Greek Food Festival in Oakmont is a labor of love for volunteers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Preparing food for thousands and entertaining guests at the annual Greek Food Festival in Oakmont is a labor of love and a way of passing down traditions for Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church volunteers.

“We have a nice team that pitches in,” said pastry coordinator Joanne Cope. “We start baking in March. It's a social thing, too. It benefits the church and to pass along our traditions to our children.”

The 44th annual festival took place June 22-24 along Washington Avenue.

Festival chairman Andy Gavrilos estimated 15,000 or more people stopped by over the three days.

“A lot of people come out, especially in the afternoon,” he said. “They bring them after church to have a nice meal in a family setting. Friday and Saturday were very good despite the rain. Sunday was the challenge for us. We prepared extra food this year. We're expecting this to be our best year ever.”

The festival serves as a fundraiser for the church.

Gavrilos said he did not have all the figures in, but “it certainly helps fund a good number of the programs we have for the youth beyond traditional expenses.”

Along with food, people enjoyed performances by the Grecian Odyssey Dancers and observed religious items on display from the Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Monastery.

Volunteers will regroup some time in July and review what went well, and what could be improved for next year.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @mikejdivittorio.