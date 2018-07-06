Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Plum Eagle Scout hopeful determined to raise cancer awareness and prevention for firefighters

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, July 6, 2018, 10:57 p.m.
Dylan Sutton is making cancer awarness and prevention the focus of his Eagle Scout project. Sutton, a member of the Holiday Park Fire Department #236, aims to raise enough funds to supply products to wash and clean firefighter gear. Pictured here, Sutton and firefighter Nic Albert check their gear. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Dylan Sutton is making cancer awarness and prevention the focus of his Eagle Scout project. Sutton, a member of the Holiday Park Fire Department #236, aims to raise enough funds to supply products to wash and clean firefighter gear. Pictured here, Sutton and firefighter Nic Albert check their gear. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Dylan Sutton with some of the cleaning supplies needed to keep gear and equipment free of soot. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Dylan Sutton with some of the cleaning supplies needed to keep gear and equipment free of soot. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Dylan Sutton with some of the cleaning supplies needed to keep gear and equipment free of soot. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Dylan Sutton with some of the cleaning supplies needed to keep gear and equipment free of soot. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Dylan Sutton, a member of the Holiday Park Fire Department #236, is attempting to raise enough funds to supply products to wash and clean firefighter gear. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Dylan Sutton, a member of the Holiday Park Fire Department #236, is attempting to raise enough funds to supply products to wash and clean firefighter gear. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review

Updated 5 hours ago

Holiday Park junior firefighter Dylan Sutton hopes his Eagle Scout project will reduce the risk of his comrades getting a potentially deadly disease.

The Boy Scout from Troop 854 in Oakmont started collecting monetary donations and various items designed to help firefighters decontaminate after responding to a fire call in an attempt to curb their cancer risk.

“Cancer is much like a blazing fire,” said Dylan, 16. “It can devastate people's lives. ... Having people go into a fire, coming out and being able to change into new clothes and wipe down will help them not have to worry about soot on their skin.”

A multiyear study by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health determined firefighters have a greater number of cancer diagnoses and cancer-related deaths than the general population. The study found evidence that firefighters are at increased risk for certain types of cancers, such as lung and leukemia, as a result of occupational exposure.

Soot, a byproduct of incomplete burning of organic materials such as wood, fuel, oil, plastics and household refuse, will stay on firefighter equipment and skin unless properly cleaned off. The fine black or brown powder can contain multiple carcinogens, including arsenic, cadmium and chromium.

To help firefighters clean soot from their gear, Dylan is collecting soaps, shampoos, cleaning supplies and other materials on his Amazon wish list . Dylan has been a member of the volunteer fire department for eight months.

“I want to be a firefighter because I love helping the people in my community,” he said. “It's always been a dream of mine.”

Dylan will be collecting from 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays and 5-10 p.m. Thursdays at the station, 415 Abers Creek Road.

His family also is planning a carnival Sept. 8 at the station to help raise funds. Monetary donations will be used to have firefighting gear professionally cleaned.

His goal is to raise a $11,500 combined worth of cash and materials by the end of October. Dylan's project also includes building shelves in the station's gear room.

Holiday Park fire Chief Jim Sims commended Dylan for coming up with the project.

“We stand behind him 100 percent,” Sims said. “We want to make sure he succeeds in his project. He's set himself an aggressive goal. It's exciting. I'm glad he's doing it. We're trying to help the best we can.”

The department instituted a cancer awareness and prevention program in May. Each firefighter has two sets of gear and goes through a decontamination protocol when dealing with an emergency involving heavy smoke.

They also do what Sims called “exposure reporting” to keep a record of what they come in contact with and when.

“We can see what the studies are now showing, the effects of cancer on firefighters,” said Sims. “We've experienced that firsthand.”

Two former Holiday Park officials, Chief Larry Glass and President Rick Borgoyne, died from cancer within the past few years.

Glass passed away Jan. 24, 2015. He joined Holiday Park as a junior firefighter in 1974. He also joined Monroeville Fire Co. No. 4 in 1977 and served both departments until 1982. He rejoined the Plum department in February 2000 after being a firefighter and medic in Florida, and was Holiday Park's chief for 11 years until his passing. Glass was 55.

Borgoyne was a member of the Plum fire department for 33 years and also served at Monroeville Fire Co. No. 6 for 14 years. He died Sept. 10, 2016, at 57.

The NIOSH study of nearly 30,000 firefighters from Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco was completed in 2015. Its findings are available online at bit.ly/2jwsHDK.

Dylan said several of his grandparents also died from cancer, and he is very passionate about preventing it.

His monetary collection incentives include different levels of donation tags from $1 to $1,000.

They feature the station's patch, fire and rescue axes, boots, hoses and other pictures all with a different message about fighting cancer.

The $15 tags show a flashlight with the words “Lighting the way for firefighter cancer prevention.”

He also has a GoFundMe page set up for online donations.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me