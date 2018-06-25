Music, dancing and yoga among activities to experience in Oakmont and Plum this week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Looking for some fun things to do this week in Oakmont and Plum?

Try these on for size:

• Oakmont Carnegie Library hosts Gentle Yoga with instructor Cora Fetchko 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

The program is suitable for all levels and no registration is necessary.

• Meditation with a Monk is set for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Oakmont library. Join the monks from Natrona Height's Pittsburgh Buddhist Center for an hour of relaxing meditation. The program is offered every Tuesday evening.

• Zumba with Kara Steiner is from 6:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oakmont library. The dance fitness class is designed to keep people of all skill levels moving. No registration is required.

• A beginners tai chi class is set for 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the Oakmont library. Instructor Jeri McCutcheon designed the program to help increase energy, reduce stress, improve balance and eliminate mental hurdles to start exercising.

• The Oakmont library will host a screening of the documentary “Older Thank Ireland” from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday.

Director Alex Fegan tells the story of a hundred years of life as seen through the eyes of 30 Irish centenarians. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served.

• Plum Community Center hosts free line dancing classes at 9:30 and 10 a.m. Thursday at 499 Center New Texas Road.

• Bingo is set for 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the community center. Each card is 75 cents.

• Yoga with Leslie Hlozek is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday at the community center. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing.

Call 412-795-2330 for more information about center activities.

• Black Alley with Lyndsey Smith and Rukkiss will bring their mix of funk, jazz, soul and rock music to the Oaks Theater 7 p.m. Friday at 310 Allegheny River Blvd. in Oakmont. The show is presented by Supermonkey Recording Co. and Misra Records.

Tickets are $20 and are available online or by calling 888-718-4253.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.