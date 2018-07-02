Movie screening, an art show and zumba among things to try in Oakmont and Plum this week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Looking for a little excitement in Oakmont and Plum this week?

Here are some things to check out:

• Oakmont Carnegie Library hosts Pittsburgh area artist Erin Remaley's work this month at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

Artwork includes watercolor paintings, linocut prints and altered books.

Admission is free. Contact Dixie Anderson at 412-828-9532 for more information.

• Zumba with Kara Steiner is from 6:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oakmont library. The dance fitness class is designed to keep people of all skill levels moving. No registration is required.

• Meditation with a Monk is set for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Oakmont library. Join the monks from Natrona Height's Pittsburgh Buddhist Center for an hour of relaxing meditation. The program is offered every Tuesday evening.

• Circle of Stitchers will meet at the Plum Community Library from 10 a.m. to noon and from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at 445 Center New Texas Road. Knitters, crocheters and stitchers of every kind are invited to meet and share their techniques and resources.

Call 412-798-7323 for more information and to register for either event.

• The Oaks Theater will host a special screening of the classic film “Jaws” along with a beer tasting event 7:30 p.m. Friday at 310 Allegheny River Blvd. in Oakmont.

Tickets are $8 and are available online or by calling 888-718-4253.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.