Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

American Legion post in Plum expects bigger annual 'Craft Show Extravaganza' this year

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Monday, July 2, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
Last year's American Legion Post 980 craft show happened in the post's banquet hall.
Last year's American Legion Post 980 craft show happened in the post's banquet hall.

Updated 48 minutes ago

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 980 in Plum is set to host its second annual “Craft Show Extravaganza” and organizers expect a bigger event.

“We're so full, the response has exploded,” said Debbie Fox, Auxiliary Unit 980 officer and chairperson. “We had to move outdoors also because we just couldn't accommodate all the the people who want to be in the craft show.”

Fox said the event will feature crafts from 24 vendors selling items such as jewelry, woodworking, home goods, artwork, embroidered items, quilts, florals, spices and craft olive oils. The event will also have baked goods for sale and a Chinese auction, made and donated by auxiliary members.

Fox said last year the unit raised $1,500 with 19 vendors present. This year, Fox hopes to double that. The proceeds go to military families, community veteran organizations and the Auxiliary Unit 980.

“It's a lot of fun. Word has been getting out and people want to be in it. We even have a waiting list in case others drop out,” she said. “If I could hang them from the ceilings I would -- I feel bad we can't fit them all.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me