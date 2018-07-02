American Legion post in Plum expects bigger annual 'Craft Show Extravaganza' this year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 980 in Plum is set to host its second annual “Craft Show Extravaganza” and organizers expect a bigger event.

“We're so full, the response has exploded,” said Debbie Fox, Auxiliary Unit 980 officer and chairperson. “We had to move outdoors also because we just couldn't accommodate all the the people who want to be in the craft show.”

Fox said the event will feature crafts from 24 vendors selling items such as jewelry, woodworking, home goods, artwork, embroidered items, quilts, florals, spices and craft olive oils. The event will also have baked goods for sale and a Chinese auction, made and donated by auxiliary members.

Fox said last year the unit raised $1,500 with 19 vendors present. This year, Fox hopes to double that. The proceeds go to military families, community veteran organizations and the Auxiliary Unit 980.

“It's a lot of fun. Word has been getting out and people want to be in it. We even have a waiting list in case others drop out,” she said. “If I could hang them from the ceilings I would -- I feel bad we can't fit them all.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.