Hulton Road in Oakmont reopens after downed power line cut power to 200 customers

A portion of Hulton Road in Oakmont closed Thursday morning because of a major power line being down, according to the borough's website.

The traffic lights at the intersections of Hulton Road and Allegheny River Boulevard and Hulton Road and Allegheny Avenue were not working, Borough Manager Lisa Cooper Jensen said. She said Thursday morning that repair crews were making a temporary fix to get the traffic lights working.

Crews from Duquesne Light restored the lines and the road reopened at about 4 p.m., according to an Oakmont official.

According to Duquesne Light's website, about 200 customers were affected.

Jensen wasn't sure which homes had lost power because of the power lines being down. Oakmont Police Department's Facebook page had a message posted at 9:30 a.m. detailing the closure.

Drivers were able to take Pennsylvania Avenue to avoid the closure.

