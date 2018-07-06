Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Plum/Oakmont

East Hills DUI Task Force to conduct roving patrols this weekend

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, July 6, 2018, 7:12 p.m.
East Hills DUI Task Force will conduct roving DUI patrols this weekend. Shown here are Project Director Lt. Lanny Conley of Plum police, left, Oakmont patrolman Zakary Fedunok and Plum traffic enforcement officer Michael DeMarco at a DUI mobile awareness stop along Hulton Road in Oakmont.
Michael DiVittorio | Tribune-Review
Updated 9 hours ago

Project Director Lt. Lanny Conley of Plum police said they would take place within task force jurisdictions.

They include Plum, Monroeville, White Oak, North Versailles Township, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Edgewood.

The task force completed a DUI mobile awareness activity in Oakmont, Plum and Monroeville last weekend.

Approximately 5,300 vehicles with occupants observed officers in those communities with marked patrol vehicles and the task force trailer.

“This is a proactive approach to deter motorists from drinking and driving,” Conley explained.

Mobile awareness activities are different from checkpoints in that checkpoints are at one sustained location.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

