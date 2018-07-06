East Hills DUI Task Force to conduct roving patrols this weekend
Updated 9 hours ago
East Hills DUI Task Force will conduct roving DUI patrols this weekend.
Project Director Lt. Lanny Conley of Plum police said they would take place within task force jurisdictions.
They include Plum, Monroeville, White Oak, North Versailles Township, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Edgewood.
The task force completed a DUI mobile awareness activity in Oakmont, Plum and Monroeville last weekend.
Approximately 5,300 vehicles with occupants observed officers in those communities with marked patrol vehicles and the task force trailer.
“This is a proactive approach to deter motorists from drinking and driving,” Conley explained.
Mobile awareness activities are different from checkpoints in that checkpoints are at one sustained location.
Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.