Plum/Oakmont

St. John the Baptist festival in Plum continues through Saturday

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 2:27 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

St. John the Baptist festival in Plum has become a family tradition for many.

“The kids that used to come here now come here with their kids,” said co-coordinator Chris Neff.

That is true for Harmar Township resident Jennifer Kraus, whose parents belong to the Catholic parish at 444 St. John St.

Kraus, 35, said she remembered going to the festival as a young girl, and was happy to bring her son to opening day.

“It’s pretty awesome,” she said. “It’s nice to share what I did as a kid with him and seeing him have fun.”

Jackson Kraus, 6, who snagged a stuffed animal and inflatable guitar playing games at the festival, said winning prizes was his favorite part of the day.

The 61st annual festival began last evening, when hundreds of excited attendees showed up. Festivities continue through Saturday. There are inflatable rides for children, various games of chance, gift baskets and raffles, food vendors and live entertainment each day.

It’s open 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday and 6 to 10:30 p.m. Friday. Festival music starts at 7:30 each night.

Saturday’s festivities kick off at 4 p.m. with a Mass featuring polka music by Randy Koslosky, a 2015 Polka Music Hall of Fame inductee, and his band, the Kosmix. Food and activities will be available after Mass, from 5 to 10:30 p.m.

The festival is a fundraiser for the parish. It raised around $60,000 last year.

The Rev. Kevin Poecking said they hope to match that, but volunteers have another goal in mind.

“Our goal is building the community,” Poeking said.

More information about the festival is available at stjohnthebaptistparish.net .

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

