Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Plum School District's Pivik Elementary to get KaBOOM! playground upgrades

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 6:21 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Pivik Elementary School students should be having a blast on the playground this coming school year thanks to some grant-funded upgrades.

The school was approved for a Build it With KaBOOM! grant.

KaBOOM! is a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., dedicated to bringing balanced and active play into the daily lives of children, particularly those growing up in poverty in America. They have built several playgrounds in Mon Valley communities since 2007.

Principal Kristen Gestrich applied for $90,000 with the assistance of Habitat for Humanity’s Allegheny Valley affiliate.

She announced the award at a school board workshop meeting July 10.

The funds will be used to build an addition to the school’s playground with ADA compliant equipment and other specialized amenities.

The goal is to make it more inclusive so special education students and those with physical or sensory issues can play outside with their peers.

A design day is set for July 19. About 25 students will be involved in process. Their input would be reviewed by a committee and a KaBOOM! project manager.

More than 200 volunteers will be needed to build the playground on Sept. 28.

“It’s going to be a nice opportunity for the community to come together,” said Gestrich. She noted clearances for the volunteers should not be an issue.

“They will not be inside the school and not be interacting with the students,” she said. “The students will possibly be coming out to see the progress, but that will be with teacher supervision and they will not be close enough to have interaction with volunteers.”

No district money is expected to be used toward the project.

Duquesne Light is the funding partner of the grant. The company also committed about 100 volunteers to help build.

“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our employees, DLC continues to make communities in which we live and work stronger through volunteerism,” Spokesman Gerald Lucci said via email Thursday. “DLC’s support has helped KaBOOM! promote and protect a child’s right to active play at home, at school and in the community.”

The utility company in previous years contributed to KaBOOM! playgrounds in North Versailles, Braddock Hills and McKeesport to name a few.

Pivik’s playground was built about six years ago and is still in good condition.

Gestrich said in June the school planned to add to the playground regardless so all students can play together, and because of increased enrollment due to redistricting.

Plum will close Regency Park Elementary and change its remaining three elementary schools from K-6 to K-4 next school year.

That boosts Pivik’s student population from 600 to a projected 750.

The school’s grant application was assisted by Habitat for Humanity’s Allegheny Valley affiliate.

Habitat affiliate Director John Tamiggi talked about his group’s involvement in June.

“We have spelled out a vision that works to engage all students and members of the community to an inclusive playground,” Tamiggi said. “We are utilizing the playground as a component for a universal language of play.”

It was unclear how many volunteers Habitat would provide for the building day.

More information on the project and how to volunteer will be posted on the district’s website in the coming weeks.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me